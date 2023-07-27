Wall collapse closes road in Worcester city centre
- Published
A wall collapse has closed a major road in a city centre.
Bricks fell on to Lansdowne Crescent in Worcester on Thursday evening.
Worcestershire County Council Highways said no one was injured and the road would remain closed overnight.
It added the scene would be assessed to ascertain the cause of collapse on Friday morning.
West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.