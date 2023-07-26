Memorial to Worcester wartime bombing victims unveiled
- Published
A memorial to the victims of the only fatal German attack on Worcester in World War Two has been unveiled.
The leaf-shaped monument, created by local mosaic artist Victoria Harrison, is the centrepiece of the newly-regenerated Meco Memorial Nature Park, close to the former factory.
It was targeted in a bombing raid on 3 October 1940 and seven workers were killed and 50 people were injured.
Relatives attended a service on Wednesday.
The former Meco factory was based in Bromyard Road and specialised in manufacture of mining rescue apparatus and compressed air drills, conveyors and other equipment.
Ms Harrison, told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "I went for the autumnal colours because of the relationship with World War Two and the war ending in Autumn.
"It's slightly iridescent, so when the light hits it, it's talking to you.
Abigail, the great granddaughter of Albert Williams who was killed in the attack said: "It's really important to remember them, it all happened such a long time ago that things get lost, having a memorial and plaque help tie in the story."
A plaque to remember the victims was installed at the factory in 1947 but moved this year to a nearby church.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk