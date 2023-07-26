Hollywood: Man dies in crash involving two cars
A man has died following a crash involving two cars.
Emergency services found the driver trapped inside his vehicle in Houndsfield Lane, Hollywood, just before 07:45 BST.
He was confirmed dead at the scene, West Mercia Police has said. His next of kin has been informed.
Two people from the other car, both male, suffered minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. An inquiry into the crash is underway.
West Mercia Police has appealed for witnesses, including anyone on the road at the time with dash-cam footage, to come forward.
