West Mercia PC denies causing death by dangerous driving
- Published
A police constable has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a man died while she was responding to an emergency call.
PC Abigail Myers, 29, of West Mercia Police, was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Evesham, Worcestershire, in January 2022.
Driver Marcus Evans, 59, died at the scene on Elm Road on 27 January.
PC Myers, who is on unconditional bail, appeared at Worcester Crown Court to enter not guilty pleas earlier.
She has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The trial is due to begin on 22 April, 2024.
