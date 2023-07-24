School helps build pirate ship for Malvern sight loss boy
- Published
School pupils rallied round and learned new skills to help build a pirate ship in the garden of a boy who lost sight in one eye.
Three-year-old Lukas, from Malvern, Worcestershire, has to wear an eye patch after had had an accident involving a gate latch.
He loves to pretend he is a pirate and nearby residents helped raise nearly £1,000 to help build him a pirate ship.
Pupils from nearby Bridge School helped construct the 14ft (4m) long structure.
Lukas's reaction to seeing the finished piece had been "priceless" said dad Owen.
As well as helping to raise funds towards the cause, members of the public and a fencing company donated piles of wood.
Almost all pupils from the secondary school had played a part in the construction, said teacher Mark.
"I knew we could accomplish it but it was sort of just a case of taking it steady at every step of the way - all the decisions were done with the students, and we came to the solutions together," he explained.
One pupil, Harry, said the school had all "chipped in and helped each other to do every little bit".
"It's been a communal thing with a lot of problem solving," he added.
"When I started here I couldn't name any of the tools in the shed that we had, and then after this I could go through every little thing we've got and tell you the name of it."
Owen added the whole process had been "amazing".
"It's great to see something that has been planned for so long finally here and seeing Lukas's reaction to it is priceless, honestly priceless," he said.
