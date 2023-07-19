Pupils want to bring popular Quidditch club to other schools
- Published
Quidditch has taken over as the most popular sport at one primary school and pupils said they want more schools to play it.
Mordiford Church of England Primary School in Hereford introduced the game in 2022.
"I think it would be good if other schools did it so we could play them," one student said.
A fictional version of the sport, played on flying broomsticks, first appeared in the Harry Potter books.
The game is played in teams with the aim being to get a ball through one of the hoops at the end of the pitch, while your opposition try to stop you.
In the final 10 seconds of play, a person playing the role of a "golden snitch" is introduced, who can radically change the score line if caught in the final moments.
Rob Fair, the Year Five teacher and PE coordinator, said: "It's a fantastic, engaging sport for the children.
"They all have an individual role which they can focus on solely and it really brings out the participation levels in our school."
At the moment, the school runs a Quidditch club and the pupils play in their PE lessons, but the children are keen for neighbouring schools to take it up.
"Everybody gets to try something new. It's just so much fun," one student said.
"Our clubs are over-subscribed, my children ask for it every single time they have a free session or for PE," Mr Fair said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk