Worcester Scala Theatre plan scaled back due to rising costs
- Published
Plans for a new 500-seat theatre are set to be scrapped in favour of a smaller venue because of a multi-million pound budget shortfall.
Councillors will be asked to revise plans for Worcester's Scala Theatre, including making seating capacity 300.
Worcester City Council said it followed a "dramatic increase in construction costs" which had left a funding gap of about £3.5m for the original plans.
Cost pressures have previously led to the plan being revised.
It has also led to "serious consideration" of the project being paused or ditched all together, a report said last December.
The council's Policy and Resources Committee would be "asked to agree to scale back the plans" for the listed building on Angel Street on 25 July.
Plans for a flexible stage, taller rooms, and balconies have also been ditched to cut down costs.
The project, which was being funded by nearly £18m in government "levelling up" money, has been drastically reduced ever since the money was awarded in 2020, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Rising costs are having an impact on every aspect of our lives and unfortunately the council's ambitions for the Scala are no exception," said David Blake, the local authority's managing director.
"We have had to reconsider our plans and work out how we can still provide Worcester with a popular and attractive new arts venue, one that will become a popular hub for live entertainment and the arts in the very heart of our city."
If the committee backs the revision, the council would get input from the city's arts communities over the plans.
The move means the current application will be paused and the council will ask the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities for permission to extend the timescale for spending the cash past the March 2024 deadline.
A report to be discussed at the meeting also expresses concerns over whether there would be enough money to run the theatre.
It said the venue would be "financially unviable" without "significant" backing from the council every year.
