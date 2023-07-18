Teenage girl seriously injured in Malvern crash
A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when a car she was a passenger in crashed.
The car was involved in a collision on Worcester Road in Malvern at around 04:00 BST on Sunday.
West Mercia Police said another 17-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
She has been released on police bail while inquires are carried out.
Nobody else was hurt and no other cars were involved, the force said.
