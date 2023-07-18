Hereford museum revamp scheme gets £5m of lottery cash
A museum's regeneration scheme has secured a £5m grant under plans that will see it become the base for a collection of Viking treasure.
The National Lottery cash for Hereford Museum and Art Gallery will be added to £8m from the county council and £5m from the government.
The revamped Broad Street site will include a rooftop viewing balcony and café.
It will also host the "Herefordshire Hoard" of Viking coins and jewellery.
The haul was found in the county by metal detectorists.
A sum of £776,250 was raised to bring items back to Herefordshire in 2022. They will be on show for a short time this summer at the Museum Resource and Learning Centre.
Hereford's museum shut on 15 July and Herefordshire Council said the building would reopen in the summer of 2025.
The revamped building would be a "world-class museum for the 21st Century" and "transform Herefordshire's cultural landscape", councillor Harry Bramer said.
