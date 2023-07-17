Dogs welcomed inside Worcester Cathedral in trial
Dogs are to be welcomed at Worcester Cathedral under a trial scheme.
From Monday, they will be allowed on short leads in the grounds and the Cathedral itself, apart from the cafe, shop and crypt.
However, only registered assistance dogs will be able to attend services and concerts.
Staff asked people to follow the guidelines as they considered whether to make the move permanent.
The cathedral said it was "hundreds of years old with many valuable and irreplaceable features", so requested members of the public to ensure dogs did not "chew, scratch or damage" them.
It is not the first time animals have made an appearance.
The cathedral has held annual pet-blessing services and yearly crib services featuring live animals.
Visiting hours at Worcester Cathedral are from 10:00 BST to 17:00 on Monday to Saturday and from 13:00 to 15:00 on Sunday.
