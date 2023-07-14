Herefordshire woman's charity walk for cancer raises £30,000
A woman with incurable breast cancer says she was "blown away" by raising £30,000 through a charity walk.
Hundreds of people took part in Carol Goring's Golden Valley half marathon walk through the Herefordshire countryside last month.
Ms Goring, who was diagnosed two years ago, said she had hoped to raise about £10,000.
"I've been totally humbled by the people that have even considered donating," she said.
Participants walked the 13 mile (21km) route or did two shorter walks in Dorstone, visiting local landmark Arthur's Stone which was an "enormous success", she said.
"We had 500 walkers turn up which absolutely blew all our targets," she said.
She added she owed "a huge number of thank yous" to the walkers who came as well as organisers and people who have donated.
After Ms Goring was diagnosed, she said spent a lot of time walking to "keep my mental health up".
"The treatment was rather tough," she added.
She had chemotherapy, radio therapy and a mastectomy but "sadly at the end of that year I found out that I had secondary breast cancer".
"It is incurable but it is treatable and at the moment I am enjoying a good quality of life on the treatment that I have," she said.
Thanking those who donated, she said raising such a large amount of money was "humbling".
The money will be split between St Michael's Hospice in Hereford and local breast cancer charities.
"I've just been left with the feeling that life is for living and for doing what you can and not doing what you can't," Ms Goring said.
