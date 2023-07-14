Cotswold Lavender Farm closes early due to weather
A lavender farm that has proved a hit with photographers is to close early this weekend due to poor weather.
Over the summer, Cotswold Lavender Farm, which overlooks Broadway, is open to visitors - many keen to grab an Instagrammable shot featuring the thousands of flowers.
However, staff at the site on the Gloucestershire-Worcestershire border said it would be closing at 17:00 BST.
They said forecast rain and high winds were likely to disrupt visitors.
"It's hard to believe that this weekend last year, we were experiencing those incredibly high temperatures," the business wrote in a post on Facebook.
Hannah Webb, the manager, said the windy weather forecast for this weekend would disrupt families and picnics so would shut early on both Friday and Saturday.
The farm is expected to stay open until 20:00 on 21 July.
The first lavender bushes were planted at the family-run site in 1999. As well as opening to visitors, the farm produces essential oils and other related items.
There are currently more than 35 different varieties of lavender, spread over more than 70 acres (28 hectares).
