Alfie Steele: Service of remembrance for murdered nine-year-old
- Published
A service of remembrance is due to take place for nine-year-old Alfie Steele, who was murdered in 2021.
He was killed by his mother, Carla Scott, and her partner, Dirk Howell, at their home in Droitwich following months of abuse.
The Reverend Laura Handy said she wanted to allow the community to come together and to "remember him for the wonderful lad that he was".
It will take place at Droitwich Lido Park at 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Ms Handy, from the Saltway Team Ministry, said she did not know Alfie well but from visiting schools he attended she knew "his cheeky little smile and that he was just a really kind and funny lad".
'Love and care'
She has been involved in organising the service, which will be centred on the park bandstand, and said she wanted those close to him to know there were "good people in the community" and "so much love and care around".
Alfie died after being held under the water in a cold bath as punishment and had dozens of injuries after being assaulted by Scott and Howell.
People attending the service will be invited to write down their memories of Alfie and messages of support and have also been asked to bring blue teddies or hearts.
