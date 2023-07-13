Boy seriously injured during dog attack in Worcester
- Published
A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Worcester.
It is unconnected to a separate dog attack in the city on the same day, which left three adults hurt.
The boy was hurt during an incident at a home in Portefields Road on Wednesday. Police were called shortly before 17:00 BST and recovered the animal, which is being held in kennels.
A woman, 68, suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a separate attack on Wednesday morning.
Two men were also hurt during that incident, with one suffering serious injuries. The animal was dead when West Mercia Police officers arrived at the home in Boughton Avenue.
After the incident in Portefields Road, the boy's family took him to hospital with leg injuries police described as "serious".
The force said a formal process was now under way with a qualified vet to establish the breeds of the dogs involved in both attacks.
"Nobody expects a loved family pet to turn aggressive and injure their owner, or anyone else, but it's important to remember that any dog can bite," said Supt Rebecca Love.
Police urged anyone with concerns about a dog dangerously out of control to contact them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk