Worcester plans to unleash potential for renewable energy from river
Buildings could benefit from an underground heat network powered by the River Severn.
Worcester City Council said an initial feasibility study showed that a scheme involving renewable thermal energy from the river, connecting the university with other buildings, was possible.
Such a network uses hot water from a central source and underground pipes.
The council will be asked to support accepting a £230,000 government grant for a project development study.
Heat networks could supply a few buildings or be much larger, even an entire city, the authority said.
Such a network "supplies heat in the form of hot water from a central source to numerous consumers, either business or domestic, via a network of underground pipes".
Match funding
The council added that the initial feasibility study was led by the University of Worcester and demonstrated that a project connecting the campuses with "a number of key buildings in the city centre was possible".
This scheme centres on using renewable thermal energy from the river "via water source heat pumps".
The proposed detailed project development stage would give the council, the university and the county council "a potential route forward" to developing a district heating scheme for major buildings in and around the river in the city centre.
On Tuesday next week, the city council's environment committee is to be asked to back accepting a £230,000 government grant for the project development study and to allocate £5,000 match funding.
Project partners have also committed to providing match funding, with the Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership giving £40,000, the university £10,000 and the county council £5,000.
