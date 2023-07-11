Plans to revamp Astwood Crematorium announced
Plans to modernise a crematorium in Worcester have been announced by the council.
The proposal would see the building at Astwood Crematorium refurbished and extended, complete with a new entrance and external cladding.
As part of the £250,000 project, Worcester City Council said the chapel would be re-orientated to overlook the garden of remembrance.
Councillors are set to review the plans on 18 July.
Part of the project includes replacing the facility's three gas-fired cremators with electric ones.
Other works would include removing the existing chimney and replacing it with a shorter one.
"The proposed renovation of the crematorium will provide a better experience for those visiting the building," said Lloyd Griffiths from Worcester City Council.
"[It] will also play a significant part in the council being able to meet its environmental sustainability targets."
