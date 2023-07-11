First Sumatran tiger cub born at West Midland Safari Park in 50 years
A rare Sumatran tiger cub, declared critically endangered in the wild, has been born at West Midland Safari Park.
The birth, a first for the attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, was captured on CCTV.
The event was a "milestone moment" and "fantastic news for conservation efforts", with fewer than 400 individuals remaining in the wild, said the park.
"The keepers and I are over the moon," said head keeper Chris Hodgkins.
It is the first tiger birth for 16 years, he explained, and the very first Sumatran cub to be born in the park's 50-year history.
The youngster arrived in the early hours of 4 July to mum, 11-year-old Dourga, and dad, nine-year-old Nakal, who were only introduced to each other in August last year.
It is estimated that there may be fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild and with only 400 of those being Sumatran tigers, making them the most endangered of the subspecies, said the park.
The week-old cub has not yet been named, but keepers will find out the sex at an eight-week health check and then a name will be chosen.
