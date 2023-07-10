No-one else sought by police over body found in Evesham play area
Detectives are not looking for anyone else over the death of a man whose body was found in a play area, police say.
The man, aged in his 30s, was discovered in Abbey Park in Evesham, Worcestershire, shortly before 06:30 BST on Sunday.
Extra patrols were arranged and the play area was cordoned off, but it reopened on Monday.
The man's death continues to be treated as unexplained but not suspicious, West Mercia Police say.
His next of kin has been informed and a file has been prepared for the coroner, it added.
