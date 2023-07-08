Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Hereford
- Published
A man is in custody after police received reports of a rape.
West Mercia Police said it received a report of an attack on Grandstand Road in Hereford at 04:20 BST. A man was arrested shortly afterwards.
The 32-year-old is being held on suspicion of rape.
A cordon is in place at the scene while forensic investigations continue. Police said they will deploy extra patrols to the area.
