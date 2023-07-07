Noise objections to Ledbury pub's outdoor music plans
Plans for more outdoor live music at a Herefordshire pub will be decided by councillors amid noise concerns.
The Talbot Hotel, in Ledbury, wants to extend its license to permit live performances in the courtyard until 22:00 BST from Friday to Sunday.
The Grade II listed building, on New Street, was already licensed for indoor live music until midnight every night.
However a consultation on its new plans raised two objections over disturbance to nearby homes.
The 16th Century pub, owned by Wadworth and Co, wants to allow live music, recorded music and "performances of dance" in its courtyard.
But Herefordshire Council's environmental health officer said the department had received complaints from nearby residents about noise from outdoor music events in the past.
"The structure of this courtyard area also is not suitable for music events because of its hardstanding structure and walls with reflective hard surfaces," they added.
Councillor Stef Simmons also objected to the plans on the basis of "prevention of public nuisance" to residents.
The pub's application is due to be decided by the council's licensing sub committee on 13 July.
