New Worcester exhibition explores 1980s nostalgia
- Published
A new exhibition is set to take visitors back in time to the 1980s this summer.
The I Grew Up 80s display will be set up at the Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum from Saturday.
It is set to showcase more than 200 nostalgic items from the era including board games, the BMX, the Rubik's Cube and Betamax.
The exhibition, which has been curated by Matt Fox, will run until 9 September and is free to attend.
The collector said: "Those that grew up 30-40 years ago, pre-internet, can genuinely state that life was very different then.
"We roamed out on our bikes, away from our parents and without the umbilical cord of mobile phones.
"Televisions were no longer just for watching programmes like Grange Hill and The Young Ones - as games consoles and home computers transformed the humble telly into a host of imaginary worlds where children could play and explore."
The exhibition will feature an array of preserved objects including toys, technology, sport, fashion, food, film, books, and TV.
Visitors will have the chance to dress up in bright 80s fashions and play iconic 80s board games in the gallery.
