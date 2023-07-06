Malvern Hills police deter nuisance bikers with smart spray
Police are piloting a scheme with smart sprays to deter off-road bikes being ridden illegally in the Malvern Hills.
The forensic SmartTag solution, which shines under UV light, will be carried by officers in Malvern and Upton.
The liquid is invisible to the naked eye but stays on skin, hair and clothing for weeks despite washing, said West Mercia Police.
Sgt Geraint Perkins added the kit would help the force prosecute those who continued to ignore warnings.
The force said it had received a number of complaints about anti-social biking and secured some community protection notices and criminal behaviour orders.
However, it was often difficult to gather evidence because pursuits posed a public risk, police added.
Officers who encounter bikers riding unlawfully on bridleways or parkland will spray clothing and vehicles if people ignore a command to stop.
"The SmartTag has been used successfully by another number of other police forces and, as a team, it is useful to have this kit at our disposal," said Sgt Perkins.
Signs in the area will warn perpetrators of the operation.
