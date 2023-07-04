Stolen rare breed ewes found dead miles from farmland
A sheep owner says he feels "physically sick" after three of his ewes were found dead 20 miles (32km) from his farm.
They were stolen from a field in Dodford, near Bromsgrove, in June, in an incident which saw four other sheep decapitated.
Chris Tilt said he was "shocked" they'd been discarded in this way.
The animals were dumped just off Wigmore Lane, close to Sandwell Valley Country Park.
Mr Tilt has been to the location to identify them and said he was certain they were his.
He said: "They've just been chucked in between hedges on to barbed wire. The smell is horrible.
"I'm just disappointed. Why would anyone do this to innocent sheep?"
Warning: this article contains information some people may find distressing.
The 29-year-old, who works as an agricultural contractor, keeps the sheep as pets.
He has moved the remaining ones to a secret location but is planning to bring them back to Dodford, to a different field.
Mr Tilt said: "I'm not sure I ever want to put livestock back in that field. I'm not even sure I want to own livestock anymore.
"I just hope they catch them to stop it happening to anyone else. That's the only thing that would make this situation better."
West Mercia Police have sent officers to Sandwell to carry out inquiries.
They are hoping to check doorbell video footage close to the scene to see if they can identify the thieves.
They have also appealed for anyone who saw anything unusual to contact them.
