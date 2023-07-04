New nursing role created to help breast cancer patients
A specialist nurse has been appointed in memory of a devoted fundraiser, to support those living with stage-four breast cancer in Worcestershire.
The Worcestershire Breast Unit Haven charity will cover the cost of the NHS nurse for two years.
The role is being called a Kate Nurse, in honour of Kate Butler, who died in 2018.
Emma Simpson is the first to take on the post and described it as a privilege.
Funds for the new role have come from fundraising efforts by Susie Coleman and Ms Butler who raised more than £80,000 from events, including a ball held in 2019 in her memory.
'Kate's legacy'
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to help develop such an essential service for patients living with secondary breast cancer in Worcestershire," Ms Simpson said.
"This new role will ensure patients have access to the right specialist information, advice and support throughout their journey."
Ms Butler's parents, June and Gordon Wilcox, added: "It gives us so much comfort knowing that Kate's legacy carries on.
"Our beautiful daughter was an inspirational young woman who did all she could for the unit and had been fundraising for it from its conception."
