Evesham husband and wife get ordained together
A husband and wife who were ordained together said the experience was an "absolute delight".
Reverend Andy Green, 70, and Reverend Caroline Green, 66, from Evesham, entered priesthood together at Worcester Cathedral on Saturday.
Mr Green said it was a rare opportunity for them both to be getting ordained at a later stage in life.
"It was absolutely wonderful, I am almost shell shocked really...it was quite emotional," he said.
"In some ways it's great to be doing it together because you can compare notes and if one of you isn't sure of something you can talk about it which is helpful and not everybody has that opportunity," said Mrs Green, who used to work as a dress maker.
The pair said their ministry styles were very different - while Mr Green is more of an entertainer, his wife is more level headed.
'Pinch myself'
"Sometimes I have to pinch myself," Mr Green said, who works as lead chaplain at Herefordshire and Worcestershire NHS trust.
He had planned to retire soon but said his new venture as a priest was something he felt he was called to do.
The couple spent their time leading up to being ordained at a silent retreat.
Mr Green said he did not spend the whole time studying his Bible and that he sometimes relaxed listening to The Who.
The husband and wife duo said what made it extra special was their family being there to watch the ceremony.
"It was just wonderful to be there together," Mrs Green said.
