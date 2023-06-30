'Climate convoy' as Running out of Time relay reaches Hereford
A relay that aims to inspire people to take action to tackle climate change has reached Herefordshire.
The 32-day Running out of Time relay over 1,653 miles (2,661km), from Ben Nevis in Scotland to Westminster, started on 10 June.
The baton arrived to a welcome party at Hereford creative hub The Courtyard, before a climate "convoy", including walkers, runners and cyclists, set off.
Climate action taken by organisations and county schools was celebrated.
The relay over the month is expected to see "thousands take up the baton to inspire the nation to take collective action to reach net zero and protect our natural world", organisers said.
Runners, walkers, cyclists, rowers, swimmers, surfers and skiers have been scheduled to take part across 35 counties.
On Thursday evening, the relay arrived at Worcester Cathedral before making its way on Friday through Malvern and Ledbury, Woolhope and Hereford.
Schoolchildren, charities and businesses also joined in.
Running out of Time relay co-founder Jamie Hay, who is from Hereford, said: "There's so much that we can all do and change in our everyday lives.
"It's quite a big scary problem what's going on with climate change, so we're trying to make it a bit more approachable."
The UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach "net zero" by 2050 without much faster action, according to the government's independent climate advisers.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
