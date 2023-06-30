Sheep beheaded with sword on field near Bromsgrove
A sheep owner has described his heartbreak after finding four of his ewes' decapitated heads in a field.
Police believe they were cut off with some kind of sword in the attack in Dodford, near Bromsgrove, last week.
Chris Tilt, 29, said the bodies of the rare-breed sheep were taken and three other whole ewes were also stolen - another one died from stress.
He said he was, "genuinely concerned at who could do such a thing".
The incident happened between 22:30 BST on 22 June and 12:00 the following day.
Mr Tilt added: "I'm heartbroken and upset that innocent animals have been brutally killed.
"Why do something like that? Especially with a sword and to leave the heads as well."
The 29-year-old, who works as an agricultural contractor, keeps the rare-breed sheep as a hobby and describes them as pets.
He has now moved the remaining sheep to a secret location because he fears it happening again.
West Mercia Police specialist rural crime officers have attended the scene and are carrying out inquiries.
Insp Richard Field said: "This is barbaric. You've had what are family pets, carved or killed for no purpose.
"There is no motive behind this crime.
"It's had a ripple affect around the farming community in Dodford because it's such a rare event. They are now concerned it's going to happen to them.
"I appeal to anyone who was driving in and around the area of Dodford, and saw anything unusual, to contact us.
