Leominster hotel to house asylum seekers, Home Office says
- Published
A hotel has been earmarked as a "contingency accommodation" for asylum seekers, the Home Office has said.
The Talbot Hotel, in Leominster, recently had an agreement with Herefordshire Council to house homeless people in the town.
In response to the government's announcement, the local authority said it was aware of the pressure on the system of asylum seekers.
The Three Counties Hotel in Hereford is already being used for this purpose.
"We have a number of concerns which we outlined in our response to the Home Office and will do so again when we meet with them and the regional Strategic Migration Partnership and local partner organisations later this week," the council said.
The Home Office says on its website: "Herefordshire has a proud history of welcoming and supporting refugees and asylum seekers.
"It is hoped that asylum seekers coming to Herefordshire will continue to receive the same warm welcome."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk