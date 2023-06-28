Public meeting to be held over Redditch e-scooter trial
A public meeting is to be held today to discuss the future of an e-scooter pilot scheme.
Hire e-scooters have been trialled in Redditch since October 2020 but the scheme is set to end on 31 March 2024.
The company behind the e-scooters, Bird, said they were proud to have provided a "safe and clean" mode of transport for residents.
A meeting to discuss the ongoing trial will be attended by council officers at 18:00 BST at the town hall.
People in the Worcestershire town have used the e-scooters 120,213 times travelling a total distance that equals 6.88 laps around the world, Redditch Borough Council said.
A spokesperson for Bird added: "The number of rides tends to prove that our e-scooters have become an important contribution to the transportation habits of the residents.
"We look forward to this opportunity to answer any questions and get feedback on our service."
The eco-friendly scooters, which can be activated through the Bird mobile phone app, had been launched to encourage more people to replace car trips.
Councillor Matt Dormer said the local authority wanted to ensure the trial continued to be successful.
"We want to ensure it continues to be a success and welcome all residents and interested parties to attend the public meeting, to hear more about plans for the remainder of the trial, to hear from our partners at Bird and ask any questions they may have," he added.
