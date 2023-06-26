Ombersley: Peter Gregory killed in balloon accident
A man who died in a hot air balloon accident was an experienced pilot.
Peter Gregory, 25, known as "Pilot Pete", died when the balloon fell to the ground in Ombersley, Worcestershire, early on Sunday morning.
The crash is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).
His family said Mr Gregory, from Cirencester in Gloucestershire, died doing something he loved.
"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an airline pilot, Peter's passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards," his family said in a statement issued through West Mercia Police.
"When he set his heart to something, he'd never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe."
According to a profile on UK Competition Ballooning, Mr Gregory gained his licence on his 17th birthday and is a third generation pilot.
He has previously competed in piloting competitions.
Mr Gregory's balloon crashed on to Holt Fleet Road at about 06:20 BST on Sunday.
It followed a hot air balloon festival nearby in Worcester, which finished on Saturday night. The festival has said it was not related to the event.
A witness who lives nearby, Lynn Wood, told the BBC she had seen "two single balloons going across the sky in the distance and one suddenly started to fold up".
She said she did not see a fire ball as has been reported in several online news reports.
Her account was supported by Paul Burrows, from the British Balloon and Airship club, who said some reports into the accident had been "sensationalised".
He said it was "a real tragedy" and extended his condolences to Mr Gregory's family.
