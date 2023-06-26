Paris Mayo jailed for murder of newborn son
A 19-year-old who murdered her newborn son hours after giving birth has been jailed for at least 12 years.
A trial heard Paris Mayo, then 15, suffocated the boy, Stanley, by stuffing cotton wool into his mouth and throat.
Mayo delivered him alone at her family home in Ross-on-Wye, in March 2019, while her parents were upstairs.
"Killing your baby son was a truly dreadful thing to do," said the judge, Mr Justice Garnham, passing sentence.
Warning: This article contains distressing content.
The trial heard she had assaulted Stanley, leaving him with injuries comparable to those seen in a car crash.
Evidence suggested skull fractures could have been caused by her foot.
The newborn was found by Mayo's mother the day after his birth, dumped in a bin bag left on the doorstep.
"A human being is probably never more vulnerable that at the time of their birth," Mr Justice Garnham said during sentencing.
"You had decided you could no longer allow him to live.
"You were trying to convince yourself that you weren't pregnant, you didn't want to acknowledge the truth."