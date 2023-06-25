Man dies in Ombersley hot air balloon accident
A man has died after a hot air balloon "fell to the ground", police said.
Emergency services were called to Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley, Worcestershire at 06:20 BST.
West Mercia Police said it had received that a call a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground in a field near the village.
It said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead by paramedics and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) would carry out an investigation.
The force said his family is being support by specialist family liaison officer and no one else was injured in the incident.
An AAIB spokesperson said: "We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation."
A hot air balloon festival had been taking place seven miles (11km) away from the scene, in Worcester, on Friday and Saturday.
The organisers said they "aren't able to pass comment at this time".
