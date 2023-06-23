Hereford library to move to temporary home during refurb
Hereford's library is due to close and move to a temporary home to allow redevelopment to take place.
It is housed inside the city's museum and art gallery on Broad Street, which will shut on 15 July.
Herefordshire Council said the building will reopen in the summer of 2025, as a "modern museum and art gallery".
While the building is closed, library services will move to the Museum Resource and Learning Centre on Friars Street.
The long-term future of the library is unclear, however.
It had been suggested it could move into the Maylord Orchards shopping centre, but the council, which changed hands to Conservative minority control in May, has decided to review those plans.
The council said the library's temporary home would provide all the services it does at present, with room for about 3,000 books.
The refurbished Museum and Art Gallery will include an art gallery space, rooftop viewing balcony, activity rooms and café.
