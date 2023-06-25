Leominster Christmas light switch-on cancelled in June
Despite only being June, one town in Herefordshire has already cancelled its Christmas light-switch on.
Leominster's annual Victorian market and light switch on is usually held in Corn Square.
Town Clerk Julie Debbage said improvement works to streets and pavements were now expected to begin at the end of the year.
The council said it was working to create alternative events to support local businesses and the community.
Under the planned works, the central car parking area will be removed from Corn Square, making it more suitable for public events, as well as improvements to roads in the town centre as part of the government-funded Heritage Action Zone programme being implemented by the town's council..
Leominster is one of a number of high streets in England to receive a share of the £95m funding for heritage regeneration projects, led by Historic England working with local councils.
The start and completion dates for the work have not yet been confirmed.
The town's Food Fayre in Corn Square on 2 September will be unaffected, Ms Debbage said.
