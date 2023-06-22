Warning of ongoing disruption from Worcester burst pipe
People in Worcester are being warned of traffic disruption due to a burst pipe expected to last throughout the day.
The A38 Barbourne Road was closed at about 18:31 BST on Wednesday as water gushed across the highway.
The pressure of the water pushed up the surface of the road and damaged the full width of the route, Worcestershire Council said.
Barbourne Road and St George's Lane North remain closed and are unlikely to reopen on Thursday, it added.
The work to fully repair the area is likely to be "big job", Jon Fraser, from the council, said.
"Where the water forces up under pressure, it causes damage to the road and pavement above it, so all that will need to be made safe before we can get it back open," he added.
Repairs would begin once the burst was isolated, water firm Severn Trent said.
Drivers were warned to expect congestion in the area and if they were travelling into the city from the north, to avoid the A38 due to the closure.
Bus company First Worcester said several of its services were being diverted and there were delays on its routes.
Pedestrians and cyclists could still get past the site but they should avoid the area if possible, the council added.
Residents in the area told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester their water supply came back on at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Severn Trent said some people might still have poor water pressure on Thursday morning and it was working to solve the issue.
