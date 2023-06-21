Worcester city centre road shut after pipe bursts
A major water leak after a pipe burst has led to severe traffic congestion in the centre of Worcester.
The A38 Barbourne Road is closed after the burst on nearby St George's Lane North, Worcestershire Council said.
The water pressure had pushed up the road surface and caused "quite a lot of damage", John Fraser, from the authority's highways department, said.
He said long queues of traffic had built up and that the disruption was likely to continue on Thursday.
Mr Fraser apologised and said Severn Trent Water were working to fix the fault.
Bursts like this one can take some time to fix, Mr Fraser said, adding: "It can take quite a bit of time to repair the road as well."
