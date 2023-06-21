Hereford funeral for SAS Iranian embassy siege soldier
- Published
Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral of an SAS soldier who stormed the Iranian embassy in London during a siege in 1980.
Mel Parry helped save 19 hostages after six terrorists took over the Kensington site.
Former colleague, Bob Shepherd, described him as a visionary and "one of the finest men" to have served in the Hereford-based regiment.
"An incredibly fit, tough individual, but with a big heart," he said.
Mr Parry died in Hereford on 21 May. Members of the public are welcome to attend the funeral, which will start at Hereford Cathedral at 12:30 BST.
The siege began on 30 April when Iranian-Arab gunmen campaigning for the sovereignty of Khuzestan, a province in the south west of the country, took over the site.
A total of 26 people were taken hostage, including a police officer, embassy staff and visitors.
While five were released following police negotiations, on the sixth day a hostage was shot and the SAS were ordered to storm the building.
The assault was relayed by TV cameras trained on the embassy. Millions of people watched as all three UK channels interrupted schedules to show the drama.
Mr Parry led three soldiers who crossed the embassy balcony before breaching a window with explosives.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Last Word, former colleague Bob Shepherd described him as a character with a "terrific reputation" who "lit up a room".
"If in the future military history is written about the Iranian embassy and the era of the Iranian embassy, Mel should be at the top of the tree," he added.
Mr Parry was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for his part in ending the siege.
The soldier's beret and belt will lie on top of his coffin, which will be draped in a Welsh flag.
