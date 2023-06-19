Plans for Hereford library move to shopping centre in doubt
- Published
A library which was set to move into a shopping centre in Hereford could be relocated to elsewhere in the city.
A planning application to repurpose part of Maylord Orchards shopping centre had been approved earlier this year.
But Herefordshire Council are expected to approve a proposal to review location options for the facility at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
A council spokesperson confirmed the authority was "considering" a review.
"As part of their plans to develop a strategy for city-wide rejuvenation, the new council administration is considering a review of the options for the relocation of Hereford library," they added.
The new £3.5m facility, which also includes a learning resource centre, had been expected to open in Spring 2024.
The library move is part of the Stronger Hereford scheme, after the council had secured £22.4m from the government's Towns Fund in 2021 to fund a range of city projects and improvements.
Former councillor Gemma Davies said it was "incredibly worrying" that the proposed relocation was "coming up so late in the process", after planning permission and funding had been granted.
"The Stronger Towns board and government were impressed with our ambitions to redesign the high street, in an area that was failing before our purchase," she explained.
"Leaders of all groups stated that the key to getting this right was to deliver on time and on budget.
"Any delays to the work not only puts the budget at risk but the entire Stronger Towns programme, I implore cabinet to reconsider this decision," she added.
Abigail Appleton, chair of the Hereford Stronger Towns Board, added: "If an alternative site is proposed, our priority will be to ensure that this project delivers on its original outcomes, which is a fantastic library and learning provision in a city-centre location."
