West Mercia PC charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A police constable serving with the West Mercia force has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, after a man died.
PC Abigail Myers, 29, was responding to an emergency assistance call and involved in a collision with a vehicle in Evesham in January 2022, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Driver Marcus Evans, 59, died at the scene in the crash on Elm Road.
PC Myers is to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The constable, based at Evesham police station, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving, following the collision on 27 January.
The IOPC said at the end of its investigation in July last year, the watchdog referred its report to the Crown Prosecution Service, which subsequently decided to bring charges.
In a statement, the force said it would not be able to comment until the conclusion of the case.
