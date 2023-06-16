Worcester professor appointed OBE for student suicide prevention work
- Published
An academic who works to highlight suicide prevention among university students has been appointed OBE in the King's Birthday Honours.
Professor Jo Smith, of the University of Worcester, has worked with organisations and families to develop national guidance on how universities can respond to and learn from deaths.
She said her work was prompted by a meeting with a bereaved family.
"This OBE reflects many years of collaborative teamwork," she added.
"I feel very valued about wanting to make a difference."
Prof Smith, named as Joanne Victoria Elizabeth Norton on the honour, worked in the NHS for 34 years and in education for 10, before joining the university.
She set up an initiative to raise awareness of student suicide.
"There really was a lack of awareness of this as an issue, and one of the things we've done is brought it to national recognition," she said.
The professor of early intervention and psychosis said she was "so delighted and excited" about it.
Husband and wife Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies from Hereford were appointed MBE for their campaign for a review of maternity services in Shropshire, after they lost their daughter hours after she was born.
Their complaints, along with those from Colin and Kayleigh Griffiths, led to the major Ockenden report on safety and standards.
Other people from the region recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list include:
CBE
- Edward Harley OBE, Chair for Acceptance in Lieu Panel, for services to heritage, to charity and the community in Herefordshire
- Dr Susan Louise Ibbotson from Redditch, the Regional Director of Public Health, Midlands for services to public health
- Clifford Mark Robson, from Evesham, Group Managing Director for BAE Systems, for services to the defence industry
- Professor Caroline Mary Series FRS, from Malvern, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Warwick for services to mathematics
MBE
- Caroline Handley, for services to refugees and to the community in Ledbury, Herefordshire
- Ernest Randolf Langford, fundraiser for St Michael's Hospice, Herefordshire for services to charity
- Lisa Serafina Ventura from Worcester, for services to cyber security and to diversity and inclusion
BEM
- Suzanne Jayne Oldnall from Worcestershire, a Domestic Abuse Advocate for services to the victims of domestic abuse
- Dr Duncan Alan Wynn for services to the community in Worcestershire
