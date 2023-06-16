Young cricketer bowls a double hat trick in a single over
A 12-year-old boy has been hailed as a "young cricketing superstar" after bowling out six players in a row, in one over.
Oliver, who plays for Bromsgrove Cricket Club, achieved the feat in an under-12s game against Cookhill on 9 June.
Across two overs, he managed to bowl out eight players without giving a single run away.
"It's just unbelievable", he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.
Sporting skill appears to be a family trait, as Ollie's maternal grandmother is Ann Jones, the winner of Wimbledon in 1969.
A post about the young cricketer's achievement was shared on Twitter and amassed more than 45,000 views, within a number of days.
"The first ball I didn't expect to happen as I thought I was going to bowl a wide," said the Bromsgrove School student, from Hagley.
After the third ball, the crowd spurred him on with chants of "hat trick" as his winning streak continued.
The budding sports star added: "I just couldn't believe it, I got six wickets in an over. It's just unbelievable."
His mother Pippa was just as astounded as she watched it all unfold from the stands.
She said: "It was just unbelievable and every time someone was being bowled out his friends were giving him high fives and racing round. It was lovely."
Jayden Levitt, the first team captain of Bromsgrove Cricket Club said: "I couldn't believe the significance of what he had achieved.
"It's absolutely amazing to get a double hat trick in one over is absolutely mind blowing, it's an amazing effort and I think he probably won't realise the significance until he's a lot older."
