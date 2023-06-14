River Avon: Woman in her 70s dies while swimming with friends
- Published
A woman in her 70s has died after going missing while swimming with friends in the River Avon near Evesham.
Emergency services were called to Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday after the swimmer entered the water and could not be found, West Mercia Police said.
Her body was recovered from the water at about 19:30 after a search with support from the fire service.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Supt Sue Thomas said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends."
