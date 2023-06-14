Worcester 'gas explosion' injures elderly woman
A woman in her 90s who was seriously injured in a suspected gas explosion was saved by her neighbours.
Residents said "chaos" unfolded after the blaze engulfed the ground floor of the house in Mayfield Road, Worcester, at about 22:10 BST on Tuesday.
Hearing the blast, two people ran across the road, kicked the door down, and pulled the woman to safety.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue, West Mercia Police and Cadent Gas were all called to the scene.
The woman was rescued before crews arrived but was treated by them at the scene and taken to hospital.
One neighbour told BBC Hereford and Worcester that "chaos" unfolded after the fire broke out, with about 30 people in the street rushing to help.
Two neighbours then entered the two-storey semi-detached house and were able to get the woman out.
Following the blast, the front lawn was littered with bits of glass, a window frame and plant pots.
