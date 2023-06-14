Alfie Steele: We must learn lessons over Alfie, says MP
- Published
Lessons must be learnt following the death of Alfie Steele to "make sure this doesn't happen again", an MP said.
Nigel Huddleston said the boy's killers, his mum Carla Scott and partner Dirk Howell, were "despicable, deceitful individuals".
Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the nine-year-old and Scott, 35, was convicted of his manslaughter.
A safeguarding review will take place to see if more could have been done to save Alfie, who was abused for months.
The sports-mad boy was found unresponsive and bearing more than 50 injuries at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in 2021.
He died after what had become a routine punishment - being dunked repeatedly in a freezing cold bath.
Mr Huddleston, MP for Mid-Worcestershire, said the details of the young boy's treatment had left him "utterly appalled".
"As a parent, it's just completely beyond comprehension, so absolutely horrific to think of the level of physical and mental abuse that he went through," he said.
The family was known to social services and neighbours made repeated calls to police after hearing cries and screams from the family home.
West Mercia Police said the case was not looked at by the Independent Office for Police Conduct because it was satisfied it did not meet the criteria for a referral.
A review by Worcestershire Safeguarding Children Partnership will be published later this year.
Howell, from Birmingham, and Scott will be sentenced on Thursday.
Mr Huddleston said it was vital authorities learned from the case.
"This case is so horrific and the circumstances, so appalling that it raises many questions," he said.
"But there is an independent safeguard review going on and I do encourage everybody who's got some level of engagement to participate."
"When you're dealing with despicable individuals who act in such a horrendous way and are also so incredibly deceptive and lying, including to services, then it's difficult to to see everything that's going on in a household," he added.
"Unfortunately, in this particular circumstance, with Alfie, we weren't able to save him, but we've got to make sure that we learn the lessons and make sure this doesn't happen again."
The NSPCC called the cruel punishment regime Alfie endured "heartbreaking" and called for a thorough review to prevent future tragedies.
"It's crucial that everyone does all they can to prevent child abuse," a spokesperson added. "We would urge anyone who has concerns for a child's safety to contact the relevant authorities or the NSPCC Helpline, which provides free and confidential help and advice."
