Evesham man charged with food goods interference
- Published
A man charged with contaminating or interfering with food goods with intent has appeared in court.
Garry Jones, 38, is accused of targeting goods at food producer Harvey & Brockless on Millennium Way, Evesham, between 1 October and 1 November 2022.
He faces an additional charge of burglary with intent to steal in relation to an address in the town on 26 October 2022, say police.
The Evesham man was bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 12 July.
Mr Jones appeared at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday.
Harvey & Brockless describes itself as a fine food company, with its website saying it produces and distributes speciality foods including cheese, cured meats, sauces and dips for customers that include restaurants.
