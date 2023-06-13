Peregrine chicks fly the nest at Worcester Cathedral
Names have been chosen for four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched at a cathedral and are "gaining confidence with their wings".
A Worcester Cathedral livestream of the nest had nearly 400,000 views as people followed the birds' progress.
The family should remain around the site for the next couple of months before the chicks fly off.
The father falcon has been named Peter to mark the retirement of cathedral dean, Peter Atkinson.
The mum has been named Peggy, with three of the chicks called Penelope, Percie and Penguin, as staff "just loved the story of the person who misheard talk of 'penguin' falcons", the cathedral said.
The chicks hatched at the end of April after a pair of breeding birds, who returned to the site to nest in 2022, came back again this year.
A camera was then set up to watch their development, although the livestream has since ended as the nest is empty.
That happened when the fourth chick, named Mr Lazy, "the male who took forever to fledge", did so on Saturday.
It had been "really tough to pick" names with "so many fabulous names sent in", the cathedral said.
All the chicks are said to be healthy and beginning to learn to hunt with their parents' help.
The chicks had been tagged by researchers so they could be tracked once they flew the nest.
The cathedral's final peregrine drop-in session will take place on College Green between 14:00 and 15:30 BST on Tuesday, when the public can "catch a glimpse of these magnificent birds through a scope".
