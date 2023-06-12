Paris Mayo: Murder-accused mum 'never knew she was pregnant'
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering her newborn son has told a court she never knew she was pregnant.
Paris Mayo, 19, is accused of inflicting complex skull fractures on her son Stanley in 2019, hours after his birth in a living room.
"I was worried I might be as I was putting on weight, but I was trying to put it down to other things," she said.
Miss Mayo, who lived in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, and was 15 at the time, denies murder.
Warning - this article contains distressing content.
Giving evidence for the first time in her trial at Worcester Crown Court, Miss Mayo was asked by Bernard Richmond, defending, whether she knew she was pregnant at any time before Stanley was born.
"No, I was always scared of the thought I might be. I had never taken a test and it telling me I was pregnant [sic]," she said.
"I was more suspicious I could have been, rather than actually knowing if I was or not."
It is alleged Miss Mayo inflicted the fractures to the baby at the family home after his birth on 23 March and then stuffed cotton wool into his mouth.
She gave birth alone and unaided, the court heard previously.
Worcester Crown Court heard Stanley had been conceived in the summer of 2018 when Miss Mayo was 14, with the teenager losing her virginity at 13.
By the autumn she was suffering from abdominal pain and sickness which she said would "go back and come away".
"I thought it was a stomach bug that went away, or I had eaten something that disagreed with me," said Miss Mayo, now lives in Ruardean, Gloucestershire.
'Told I was worthless'
Jurors were told she had been taken to see her GP by her mother in October 2018 and during the examination was asked if she was having sex.
"I told her no because at that time I wasn't," she said.
"I think I must have misunderstood how she was asking it. I felt like I could have told her if I felt comfortable enough, but I didn't know how to go about it."
Mr Richmond asked if her mother knew she had been having sex and Miss Mayo replied: "I think she knew I had but she thought I had stopped having sex with people."
Explaining why started having sex at a young age, she said: "I just thought it was a way to get people to like me because I was quite insecure about the way I looked and the way I was made to feel about myself at home because my family situation was quite bad.
"I was always being patronised and belittled and told I was worthless. I just wanted to feel a bit more validated and the way I felt to get that was to have sex with people."
She explained her father had been poor health, including heart problems and diabetes, and died in April 2019.
She said she helped care for him, but described him a "bully" who "thrived on us being scared of him".
"He put a lot of pressure on us to be the kids he wanted us to be, rather than what we wanted to be," she said.
Asked if she loved and missed her father, the defendant fought back tears and said: "I loved my Dad."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk