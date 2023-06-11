Man died of natural causes at Hereford retail park
A 63-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest at a retail park died of natural causes, police have confirmed.
West Mercia Police were called to Brook Retail Park in Hereford at about 02:10 BST on Thursday 8 June.
Paul Dabin, of no fixed abode in Hereford, was taken to hospital, but died.
His death had initially been treated as suspicious while officers continued to investigate the incident.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday established that he died of natural causes with no evidence of assault, the force said.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had been released, after officers determined no further action should be taken.
A man previously questioned after being arrested on suspicion of murder, 31, was also released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding said: "My thoughts are very much with Paul's family at this sad time.
"I would like to also thank the public and local businesses for their patience and understanding whilst we conducted our investigation."
