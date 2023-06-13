Alfie Steele: Mum and partner guilty of killing boy in bath
- Published
A mother and her partner have been convicted of killing her nine-year-old son in the bath after months of abuse.
Alfie Steele was found unresponsive at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy and his mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter.
The jury at Coventry Crown Court found her not guilty of murdering Alfie.
Jurors deliberated for 10 hours over the case after weeks of hearing horrific details of Alfie's final months.
They were told they would never have to sit on a jury again.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.