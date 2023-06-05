Worcestershire hospitals could join NHS partnership
Worcestershire's main hospitals could share a leadership team with other NHS trusts, it has emerged.
After joining Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust in 2019, current chief executive Matthew Hopkins is due to leave his role later this year.
A review has recommended it joins the Foundation Group partnership of NHS trusts in August.
The group's CEO, Glen Burley, already overseas the Wye Valley, George Eliot and South Warwickshire NHS Trusts.
The Foundation Group was set up by Wye Valley and South Warwickshire trusts in 2017 and the review of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals argued joining it would benefit patients by allowing expertise to be shared.
Neighbouring South Warwickshire has achieved national recognition for its treatment of frail patients.
The change could also help Worcestershire in its bid for University Hospital status.
As well as a joint chief executive, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals could also share a board chair under the plans, although it would remain a separate organisation.
The trust's board will decide on whether to apply to join the group of hospitals on Thursday.